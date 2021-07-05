Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

2 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Twenty-three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Anseba, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these twenty patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, seventy-five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (50), Anseba (13), Northern Red Sea (11), and Southern Red Sea (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 5,634 while the number of deaths

stands at 25.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,051.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

02 July 2021

