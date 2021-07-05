Cameroon: Internally Displaced Persons - Boosting Capacities of Host Cities

The programme that concerns eight councils in the Littoral and West Regions will cost FCFA 8.3 billion.

Eight local councils, four from the Littoral Region and four from the West Region will in the coming days receive financial and technical support required to manage the influx of internally displaced persons who have escaped from the security and socio-political crisis in the North West and South West Regions.

The support will be within the framework of the second phase of the Economic and Social Development Programme of Secondary Cities hit by Factors of Instability (PRODESV II) that targets reception areas for internally displaced persons and other migrants in Cameroon. The cities concerned in the Littoral Region include: Dibombari, Mbanga, Melong and Nkongsamba I and for the West Region they are Babadjou, Bangourain, Galim and Nkong-Zem. The cities face the challenges of pressure on the available resources, cohabitation which is not always peaceful between the indigenous and migrant populations, and risk of outbreak of social conflicts. With a view to strengthening the reception capacity and resilience of the host cities, PRODESV aims to contribute both to improve the living environment and the economic opportunities of the local populations. The programme is sponsored by the German government with the KFW as the executing agency and the Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance (FEICOM) as the promoter.

The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam launched PRODESV II that will last from January 2021 to December 2025 during a ceremony at the Yaounde Mont Fébé Hotel on July 1, 2021. He lauded the German government for financing the second phase of the programme, expressed the gratitude of the Head of State while promising to make better use of the funding. He said, "I am convinced that the implementation of PRODESV II will enable beneficiary councils to transform the constraints they have faced into opportunities". This, he said, was because infrastructure will be constructed to meet the urgent needs of basic services, structural public amenities and the promotion of employment through technical and professional training and support for the creation of small businesses.

The German Ambassador to Cameroon, Corrina Fricke congratulated the Director General of FEICOM, Philippe Camille Akoa for the satisfactory implementation of the first phase of PRODESV and wished that the second phase of the programme benefits from the same attention.