Cameroon: African Women's Volleyball Championship - Professional Players Still Awaited

Less than three months to the competition, the local players of the national senior women's volleyball team are fine-tuning their skills in Yaounde.

The 2021 edition of the African Women's Volleyball Cup will take place in Tunisia in September. Ahead of this important event, preparations have reached high gear in the country. Less than three months to the competition, the players of the national senior women's volleyball team are fine-tuning their skills in Yaounde. Sources close to the team say a total of 24 players were called up for the training session that kicked off on June 15, 2021.

For now, 16 home-based players are undergoing intensive training at the gymnasium of the Advanced Public Works School in Elig-Effa. It is an external training camp to keep the players in top form. The team is training under the supervision of the assistant coach, Junior Anomah Neba. According to our source, the foreign-based players will join the group in the days ahead. The professionals expected include team captain, Christelle Nana, Piata Emelda, Fotso Stéphanie, Bibinbe Manuela, Laetitia Moma, Bikatal Simone, Amana, Adiana among others. Coach Junior Anomah Neba said training takes place twice daily in the morning from 7:00a.m. to 9:00a.m. and in the afternoon from 1:00p.m. to 3:30p.m. The morning session is focused on fitness and the evening session on the technical aspects. The coach and the players are working out strategies that will enable them put up an honorable performance in the competition.

The Lionesses won the African Women's Volleyball Cup in 2017 and 2019. The objective of the Lionesses is to work hard and defend their title in Tunisia in September. Officials of FECAVOLLEY say even though a fixed date for the competition is yet to be set, the national women's volleyball team will continue training in order to be ready to face the challenge ahead.