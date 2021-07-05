Cameroon: Engine Repairs - Youths Empowered

More than 200 young men and women trained on how to repair both locally made and imported machines of different categories.

Most often finding a good replacement or repairs for both industrial and locally-fabricated machines within the city of Douala is a great challenge for most big and small industries. When the machines get bad the company is at times forced to buy a new one which is more costly. One of those who have come with possible solutions in repairing industrial and locally fabricated machines is Ernest Foula Timeni whose "Profil Industriel" workshop, along the Camtel street in Bepanda, is a major centre of attraction.

The workshop now trains young Cameroonians to get involved in the sector. It was a busy site at the workshop as the over 15 interns were busy in one aspect of repairing different machines. While on site, the promoter of the workshop Ernest Foula Timeni, explained that since the creation of his workshop in 2009 he has trained at least 200 young Cameroonians of which more than 70% are well established. He said they are involved in rewinding engines, repairing generator, and the repairs of both industrial and locally made machines.

He said before now, it was not easy as most of the spoiled parts were hard to come by but with technology and innovations in the industrial world they can now find the different parts in the market and repair worn-out once. He sounded off that they work with most production units of both small and big companies.

It is not a bed of roses as at times it is difficult to find the worn-out parts. He also added that at times, they have problems with companies especially when it becomes difficult to fabricate or get a part that could fix their machines. "Profil Industriel" admits students from technical schools and other higher technical institutions in Douala for training.