Morocco/Cameroon: Cameroon-Morocco Friendlies - U20 Lionesses Sharpen Skills

It will be another exciting weekend for football diehards in Yaounde and the country at large. The national U20 women's football team will play against the Lioncelles of Morocco in double international friendly encounters. The first leg will take place on Sunday July 4 and the second leg on July 8, 2021. The matches will be played at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo. The international friendly matches will be the first task for the new head coach of the U20 Lionesses, Josephine Ndoumou Mike Mimozette.

Since June 27, 2021 the U20 Lioness have been fine-tuning their skills at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo. The Lionesses began training on Monday in Mbankomo. Training takes place twice daily in the morning and afternoon to ensure the best preparations. In line with the preparations, the U20 Lionesses played an evaluation match against the U15 team of Academy TAFI at the CAF Centre in Mbankomo at 4:30 p.m. yesterday July 1, 2021. The U20 Lionesses were beaten 1-0. The coach Josephine Ndoumou Mike expressed satisfaction with the players who have not only played a balanced game but were able to respect instructions. The players will undergo COVID-19 tests today at 2:15 p.m. This will be followed by a training session at the Omnisports Annex Sradium Number One.

The Moroccan squad arrived in the country on Tuesday June 29, 2021. The Lioncelles of Morocco are training at the Yaounde Omnisports Annex Stadium Number One. The friendly matches will serve as preparations for the World Cup qualifying tournament for the two countries. This weekend's fixture will be the first between Cameroon and Morocco since Cameroon eliminated the Lioncelles 3-1 in the semifinals during the last edition of the All Africa Games.