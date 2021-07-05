Nigeria: Taskforce Arrests 71 Miscreants in an Overnight Raid in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit also known as Taskforce, in an over night raid arrested 71 suspected miscreants at Oshodi.

The suspects were arrested from different hideouts at Oshodi area of the metropolis.

The arrest came even as officials of the taskforce also impounded 227 motorcycles also know as Okdada from riders plying prohibited routes.

It was learnt that the raid was in line with the directives of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu to Taskforce to rid Oshodi of traffic robbers and miscreants who harass and dispossess motorists and commuters of their belongings.

The agency's Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who confirmed the arrest said the a good number of the miscreantst were arrested from, Under the bridge, at Oshodi.

He said the officials also raided Toyota, Fatai Atere and that many ex-convicts, drug addicts and peddlers were arrested around 5:00 a,m to 6;00 a.m.

He said five, of those arrested were later allowed to go after they were screened and certified not to belong to any criminal gang.

Some motorists and passers-by, who witnessed the arrest commended the agency, noting that the miscreants had made Oshodi inaccessible at dawn and at night.

"Some of the suspects identified for their notoriety and criminal conduct in the areas included: Solomon Ebenezer (29), Toyin Shoboyejo (29), Chidebere Peter (29) and Demola Olowe (a.k.a FGN) all of whom are ex - convicts" he said.

The Chairman vowed that the agency would intensify efforts to complement the Command in ridding the State of criminals while also continuing with the clampdown on motor bikes plying prohibited routes in the State.