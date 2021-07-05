Tanzania: Mwinyi to Grace 2021 Zanzibar Marathon

ISLES PRESIDENT Hussein Hassan Mwinyi is expected to grace this year's 'Zanzibar International Marathon' to be flagged off Sunday July 18, the Minister of Information, Youth, Culture, Artists, and Sports Tabia Maulid Mwita confirmed here yesterday.

\At the media briefing on preparations of the global level event aimed to boost tourism and an opportunity to unearth talented young people in the Isles, the minister called on residents and visitors here to register for the event in a big number ahead of the grand race. "We are reviving the International marathon, as we also plan to uplift other sports in the islands.

The government under Mwinyi is committed to ensure the revived international marathon is sustainable," said Mwita.

The International marathon and triathlon were held in Zanzibar about two decades ago and was abandoned due to unclear reasons.

According to the organizers led by Hassan Sanga, preparations are on top gear as they have already started registration of runners required to pay fee of 35,000/- for adults and leaders, while tourists and other foreign visitors are required to pay 50 US dollars, students 20,000/- and children 15,000/-.

Other officers in the organizing team are Maulid Kitenge, Farouk Karim, Ameir Mohamed (Commissioner for sports department), Abdulhakim Chasama (President of Zanzibar Athletics Association- ZAA), Salim Kikeke (BBC world radio broadcaster) Hassan Bondi Mussa, and Nicolas Cedro- General manager of the Park Hyatt where preparatory meetings have been taking place.

The organizers also noted that registration is for 21km, 10km and 5km and the winners will be awarded with cash money, the highest being 3m/- for the first and 500,000/- or below, while people with disabilities who win in any category will get special recognition, while Journalists who will participate and win, the Minister of Information has promised to give extra award of 1m/-, separately to female and male journalist.

The minister promised that local artistes including the Bongo Flavour' mega stars such as Zuchu are expected to entertain the fans during and after the marathon which jointly coordinated by the Ministry, NMB Bank, and others.