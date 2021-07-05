Tanzania: KMC Unveil Bid to Play in CAF Level Duels

KINONDONI Municipal Council (KMC) have vowed to win their remaining three league matches to finish within the top four category and boost a a chance to represent the country in the continental level tournaments.

The Dar es Salaam-based side have a hard to swallow fixture versus the defending champions Simba at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday with three points hanging in thin air.

Initially, the game was planned to be staged at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, a venue they hosted their big matches of the season but recently, they made a swift change and picked the giant stadium instead.

Speaking recently in the city, the club's General Secretary Wolter Halson said their main focus now is to win all their upcoming fixtures to squeeze into the top four before the season ends.

"As we head to the end of the season, our target is to do whatever necessary to make sure that we accomplish our mission of earning a chance to represent the country in international events.

As you know, next season, our country will parade four teams in CAF organised competitions that is why we urge our supporters to come in big number to give us deserved backing in our match against Simba.

"We hope that we will win the Wednesday's encounter and other two incoming games to achieve our objective," said Halson.

He also thanked the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) for conceding to transfer their match against Simba from CCM Kirumba Stadium to Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

After facing Simba, KMC will host JKT Tanzania and Ihefu respectively for possible six points before winding up the season.

So far, KMC sit on the 6th place with 42 points collected from 31 encounters, one point behind fifth placed Namungo who have garnered 43 points from 32 plated games.