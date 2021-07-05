Tanzania: Refs Well Drilled to Handle Canaf Championship

THE National Sports Council (NSC) has called on the graduates for refereeing course for disabled to handle the coming African Cup of Nations with greater professionalism.

The NSC General Manger Allen Alex made the call in the city yesterday during a ceremony to hand over certificates to the participants of the refereeing course held at place in Benjamin Mkapa stadium.

Alex said that the referee should strictly observe all football regulations when officiating the coming Africa Cup of Nations for people with disability. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Dar es Salaam in October this year.

"I congratulate all of you for setting aside your time to attend the training as this is very important for country's sports development and for handling the coming competition, "said Alex.

On his part the president of Tanzania Disabled Federation (TAFF) who, alongside the Sports Development College (Mallya) hosted the training, Peter Sarungi said Tanzania will be hosting the tournament for the first time and all match officials will come from the country.

Mallya College Principal said they believe the training has produced a good number of match officials who will effectively officiate the coming competition.