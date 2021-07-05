Tanzania: Mwinyi Acts Tough On ZAWA Nonperforming Officials

ZANZIBAR President, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi has directed the Zanzibar Water Authority (ZAWA) to be responsible and take disciplinary measures against its officials who fail to carry out their duties.

Furthermore, the President instructed the authority to survey all land under its ownership, including water stations, and acquire title deeds.

Dr Mwinyi issued the directive yesterday after touring a small water station located at Kitogani, whereby among others, he wanted to know challenges facing citizens in Unguja-South region.

President Mwinyi told the officials of the authority to immediately finalize the process of bringing water service to residents of Kitogani area by tapping water from Ras el Hemma water project which has a capacity of producing 1 million litres of water per day.

This is the first time President Mwinyi visited Unguja South since he was elected as the 8th President of the Isles.

During his visit, Dr Mwinyi visited several areas to inspect progress of various development projects.

On his part, ZAWA Director General, Dr Salha Mohamed Kassim said the authority's plans for this year are to bring water infrastructures to the Kitogani water station through Ras el Hemma water well project.

She attributed increased population and decreased water level in some of the water wells to the challenge of water shortage.

When he was at Mtule Secondary School, he promised that the government will repair buildings of the school in efforts to create better learning environment in the country.

Dr Mwinyi was optimistic that improvement in school infrastructures will boost academic performance among pupils and students, especially in Unguja South which has been recording poor results in national examinations.

He called for special interventions to improve academic performance in the region and urged parents to support government's efforts.

On the other hand, the Isles President had an opportunity to visit entrepreneurs who make different products in Unguja South district, and directed the area District Commissioner to look for a possibility of offering training and market for selling their products.

The President further toured the construction of a vocational training centre at Makunduchi, a project which started four years ago.

The president said the major challenge facing the project was poor management, citing other snail-paced government projects due to lack of strong management.

He instructed the ministry of education and vocational training to conduct assessment on construction works done so far in order to establish value of the works for further action against the contractor.

He said the centre was important for development of the country because it is expected to produce experts who will serve the fisheries sector for the envisaged benefits from the blue economy.

Earlier, the District Commissioner, Hadidi Rashis Hadidi presented a report on implementation of various development activities in the Unguja South region, during which he also outlined some challenges facing the region, including land conflicts.