Angola: João Lourenço Congratulates Joe Biden On July 4th

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, congratulated the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, on his country's Independence Day, 4th of July.

In the congratulatory message, to which Angop had access, João Lourenço extols the exemplary journey made by the United States of America in more than two centuries, "in which they achieved great conquests, in all levels of national life, projecting the Nation in the world as an unavoidable reference in political, economic, scientific and technological terms".

The Angolan statesman emphasizes that the two countries and governments have made great efforts towards the continuous strengthening of friendship and bilateral cooperation relations.

"For this reason, I want to express our conviction that we are on the right path, which will lead to the construction of solid foundations on which important joint achievements will be built, with mutual benefits", reads the message.

João Lourenço congratulated - on his own behalf and on behalf of the Angolan Executive - President Joe Biden, the American people and Government on the celebration of the 245th anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America.

"Please accept my wishes for personal well-being, good health and prosperity for the people of the US," wrote the Angolan President.

In 2010, Angola and the United States signed a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement in various fields, with emphasis on trade, finance, energy, manufacturing industry, security, health and justice.

Angola exports oil and diamonds to the United States and buys from that country food and equipment for the oil sector, as well as machineries.