Angola: Filomeno Vieira Lopes Elected President of B.d Party

4 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Politician Filomena Vieira Lopes was elected, on Saturday in Luanda, president of the Bloco Democrático (BD- Democratic Bloc) party with 65 percent of the valid votes.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission, the winner got 126 votes, against 23 for Domingos Nascimento.

Justino Pinto de Andrade was elected vice president, while Muata Sebastião is secretary general.

For two days, the more than 200 delegates, in addition to electing the new board, also approved the reports of the national councils of Jurisdiction and Oversight and the party's activities in the 2017-2021 period.

After the election, Filomeno Vieira Lopes said that the controversy about remaining in the CASA-CE coalition will be resolved by the party members in future meetings. However, he also admitted that joining the "broad alternative front" proposed by the largest opposition party, UNITA, is also a hypothesis under consideration.

The BD was registered with the Constitutional Court in 20 October 2010, and the party has its programmatic lines based on social justice, having as its main objective the development of Angola.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X