Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 83 New Infections and 139 Recoveries

3 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola announced, this Saturday, 83 new infections of Covid-19, plus 139 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, among the recoveries, 125 are resident in Luanda, 6 in Huíla, 4 in Benguela and 4 in Cabinda.

On the new infections, 41 were diagnosed in Luanda, 11 in Huambo, 9 in Benguela, 8 in Cunene, 5 in Huíla, 3 in Cabinda and Cuando Cubango, and 2 in Bié and a single case in Luanda Sul.

With ages ranging from 8 months to 83 years, the list includes 47 male and 36 female patients.

The deaths were registered in Huambo, Huíla, Lunda Sul and Luanda, each with 1 case.

The labs processed 2,247 samples.

There are 170 people in institutional quarantine centres and 2,200 under epidemiological surveillance.

With these new data, Angola totals now 39,172 positive cases, with 910 deaths, 33,514 recoveries and 4,748 active.

Among the current diseased, 15 are in critical conditions, 20 severe, 53 moderate, 9 with mild symptoms and 4,651 asymptomatic.

