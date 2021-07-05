Nigeria: NlRC Gets Support for Gaming Conference

5 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

Major lottery operators have committed to supporting the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) towards the National Gaming Conference to be held in Lagos this month.

Engaging the operators in Lagos, the Director General of NLRC, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, who separately visited the operators, got a resounding assurance of the readiness of the key lottery business owners to fully participate in the conference.

Some of the operators already visited include Premier Lotto Limited, (Baba Ijebu), Winners Golden Chance, Digi Bay Limited (Betway), KC Gaming limited, (Bet9ja), Naira Bet, Bet King and a host of others. In a statement by the Head of Communications, Mr Magnus Ekechukwu, at each of the locations, the DG explained the importance of the conference to the entire lottery and gaming industry.

"The lottery industry is a peculiar one that requires better understanding and cooperation from everyone for it to thrive," he said.

Gbajabiamila also said critical issues relating to multiple taxes, over-regulation among others will be discussed at the conference.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X