Nigeria: NlRC Gets Support for Gaming Conference

Major lottery operators have committed to supporting the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) towards the National Gaming Conference to be held in Lagos this month.

Engaging the operators in Lagos, the Director General of NLRC, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, who separately visited the operators, got a resounding assurance of the readiness of the key lottery business owners to fully participate in the conference.

Some of the operators already visited include Premier Lotto Limited, (Baba Ijebu), Winners Golden Chance, Digi Bay Limited (Betway), KC Gaming limited, (Bet9ja), Naira Bet, Bet King and a host of others. In a statement by the Head of Communications, Mr Magnus Ekechukwu, at each of the locations, the DG explained the importance of the conference to the entire lottery and gaming industry.

"The lottery industry is a peculiar one that requires better understanding and cooperation from everyone for it to thrive," he said.

Gbajabiamila also said critical issues relating to multiple taxes, over-regulation among others will be discussed at the conference.