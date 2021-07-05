Algeria: Maritime Freight Transport - Djanet Ship Transports 900 Teu in Maiden Trip

ALGIERS-The new container ship Djanet, property of the company CNAN-MED, transported 900 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) during its maiden trip as part of its activity along the regular service linking the main ports of the southern shore of the western Mediterranean, its director general Noureddine Koudil told APS on Thursday.

Djanet loaded, during this crossing, 900 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units), which equals to about 560 boxes between 20 and 40 feet, said Koudil, underlining that the ship is able, in full load, to transport 1100 TEU.

This ship was destined to the service called SIFAX for Spain, Italy, France, Algeria express, alongside another ship, in order to ensure regular transportation to these destinations, which will enable retaining the customers of the Algerian pavilion and reassuring them about the continuity of its service, said the official.

Djanet made stops in three ports in Italy, namely Marina di Carrara, La Spezia and Genoa, before joining Valencia in Spain and then returning to Algiers, added Koudil.

CNAN MED's manager dubbed "good" the conditions of this first crossing, because, he added, "the ship is new and equipped with all the facilities."