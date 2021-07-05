Egypt: Benefit Paid to Irregular Workers in New Valley Worth Egp 2.2 Mln

Manpower Minister Mohamed Saafan said the manpower directorate in the New Valley governorate has disbursed a benefit to 4,350 to casual workers at a cost of EGP 2.175 million in addition to some EGP 32,000 paid to 14 workers registered at the directorate.

In a statement on Friday, the minister added that five young people have been employed in the private and investment sectors, 59 job seekers were registered and nine job opportunities were provided by the New Valley manpower directorate.

Manager of the manpower directorate in the New Valley Ahmed Hassan Tolaib submitted a report to the minister on the directorate's work in May, in which he said that inspection campaigns were launched at 202 facilities and seven violations were recorded.

He added that the directorate has monitored the implementation of the anti-coronavirus precautionary measures at 180 facilities across the governorate.

MENA