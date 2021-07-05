Egypt: Cooperation Underway With WFP to Make Paradigm Shift in Governorates

Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy emphasized the importance of his ministry's cooperation with various international development partners working in Egypt; with a view to making a paradigm shift in all governorates.

The minister made the remarks during his meeting on Friday with the World Food Program (WFP)'s Government Partnership Officer Alaa Zohery.

Shaarawy emphasized the importance attached by the local development ministry to strengthening Egypt's relations with African countries in the local development field especially at the cities level; since those cities share concern with Cairo about facing several challenges, topped by the coronavirus, infrastructure, transport, and population increase, among others.

He also expressed thanks to the World Food Program for its efforts in supporting projects and work programs of the State and his ministry in various governorates, especially within the framework of a cooperation agreement signed between the local development ministry and the WFP.

MENA