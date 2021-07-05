Egypt: Cooperation Underway With WFP to Make Paradigm Shift in Governorates

2 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy emphasized the importance of his ministry's cooperation with various international development partners working in Egypt; with a view to making a paradigm shift in all governorates.

The minister made the remarks during his meeting on Friday with the World Food Program (WFP)'s Government Partnership Officer Alaa Zohery.

Shaarawy emphasized the importance attached by the local development ministry to strengthening Egypt's relations with African countries in the local development field especially at the cities level; since those cities share concern with Cairo about facing several challenges, topped by the coronavirus, infrastructure, transport, and population increase, among others.

He also expressed thanks to the World Food Program for its efforts in supporting projects and work programs of the State and his ministry in various governorates, especially within the framework of a cooperation agreement signed between the local development ministry and the WFP.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

