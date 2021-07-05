Egypt: ISDB Group Finances 338 Projects in Egypt With Allocations of U.S.$12.7Million - Ministry

Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el Saeed said Egypt's decades-long distinguished development partnership with the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) has resulted in financing 338 projects with total allocations of $12.7 billion.

Saeed noted that some 287 projects have been implemented at a total cost of $9.7 billion and work is underway to implement 51 others at a cost of $3billion, underlining that Egypt is ranked the third among beneficiary countries of the corporation's finance allocations.

This came in a meeting held between Saeed, the IsDB Governor for Egypt and May Babiker, Director of the IsDB Regional Office in Cairo to discuss means and mechanisms of enhancing cooperation bonds between Cairo and the IsDB Group, the Planning Ministry said in a statement Friday.

Further cooperation is expected to take place after Planning Minister Economic Advisor Nada Massoud has been appointed as Egypt's executive director at the bank, the minister said.

The planning minister said operations of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) in Egypt hit $6.6 billion, making Egypt among the top ten countries benefiting from the corporation's services.

Meanwhile, the IsDB official expressed her pleasure at assuming her post in Egypt, pointing out to the IsDB's role in women development and empowerment.

She underlined the possibility of the bank's cooperation with the Planning Ministry and the National Council for Women to consider mechanisms of supporting and empowering women in the coming period.

Babiker stressed the bank's keenness to enhance cooperation with Egypt and implement new projects in many fields that serve the development goals in it.

MENA