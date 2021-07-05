Egypt: 130 Countries Including Egypt Reach Landmark Deal On Tax Treatment of Multinational Enterprises

2 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said a historic agreement has been reached by 130 countries, including Egypt, as regards means of distributing taxes paid by multinational enterprises (MNEs), especially those working in the digital economy field without having a legal entity.

The countries also agreed to set new tax rules that prevent multinational corporations from avoiding the payment of their fair share of taxes in the countries they work in; through setting up a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent, Maait said in a statement issued by the finance ministry on Friday.

The minister added that the deal has been reached during the 12th conference of the Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) that was organized by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Thursday.

The conference was held via video conference and saw the participation of all 139 members of the inclusive framework, in addition to 650 representatives of governments and international organizations.

This historic deal preserves Egypt's taxation rights from MNEs working in the country, Maait said, noting that it is the culmination of the finance ministry's efforts to combat tax erosion and profit shifting.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

