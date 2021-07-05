Egypt: Cabinet Denies Deactivating Credit Cards of TKP Beneficiaries

2 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The cabinet media center on Friday denied reports on deactivating the credit cards of beneficiaries of Takaful and Karama Program (TKP) for financial aid sponsored by the Ministry of Social Solidarity.

In a statement on Friday, the cabinet media center noted that it has contacted the Ministry of Social Solidarity to check such reports, asserting that such reports are groundless.

The Social Solidarity Ministry asserted that the financial cash transfer for the cards are regular, urging any citizen who who complain over the cash transfer or suspension of the financial aid card to report to the information and complain office of the program in the offices affiliated to the ministry or via the website tk.moss.gov.eg.

The Ministry urged media and social media followers to be accurate in reporting any news not based on accurate information from concerned bodies in order to avoid disturbing the public opinion.

TKP is now reaching 3.800 million beneficiaries. The program is targeting to reach 4 million families in the coming phase.

In 2015, the Egyptian government implemented a series of major economic reforms, including ambitious antipoverty programs. To protect the poor and better target them for assistance, the Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS), with the support of the World Bank (WB), launched the "Takaful & Karama" Programme (TKP), Egypt's first national conditional cash transfer (CCT) program. Takaful (Solidarity) targets poor households with children.

Takaful transfers are given to women, and are conditional on school attendance and health monitoring. Meanwhile, Karama (Dignity) targets the elderly poor, people living with disabilities, and orphans.

