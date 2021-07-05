Rwanda: AS Kigali Bids Farewell to Midfielder Muhadjiri

5 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Kigali football club has bid farewell to midfielder Muhadjiri Hakizimana whose contract run out last month.

The City of Kigali sponsored thanked the defensive midfielder for his contribution to the club and wished him well in his future endeavours via their Twitter account.

There are reports that the 27-year-old has joined Police in a Rwf15m deal but the law enforcers denied the reports.

Last season, Muhadjiri was a dependable performer as his side pushed for the league title until the final day. They eventually lost the league to APR FC on goal difference but qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup as league runner-ups.

The Amavubi midfielder has been playing for AS Kigali after parting ways with the Emirates Football Club in the United Arab Emirates in the 2019/20 season.

He moved to Asia after playing for APR FC for three years and also featured for Mukura Victory Sports. Hakizimana is a brother to Amavubi captain Haruna Niyonzima.

Hakizimana also played for Etincelles and Kiyovu Sports club.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X