Rwanda: AS Kigali Bids Farewell to Midfielder Muhadjiri

AS Kigali football club has bid farewell to midfielder Muhadjiri Hakizimana whose contract run out last month.

The City of Kigali sponsored thanked the defensive midfielder for his contribution to the club and wished him well in his future endeavours via their Twitter account.

There are reports that the 27-year-old has joined Police in a Rwf15m deal but the law enforcers denied the reports.

Last season, Muhadjiri was a dependable performer as his side pushed for the league title until the final day. They eventually lost the league to APR FC on goal difference but qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup as league runner-ups.

The Amavubi midfielder has been playing for AS Kigali after parting ways with the Emirates Football Club in the United Arab Emirates in the 2019/20 season.

He moved to Asia after playing for APR FC for three years and also featured for Mukura Victory Sports. Hakizimana is a brother to Amavubi captain Haruna Niyonzima.

Hakizimana also played for Etincelles and Kiyovu Sports club.