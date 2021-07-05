Egypt, Cyprus Hold Round of Political Consultations

A new round of political consultations between Egypt and Cyprus was held Friday in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, under the Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr Al Aati and Cypriot Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kornelios S. Korneliou.

The consultations covered various aspects of relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.

The two sides also exchanged on various bilateral, regional and international issues of common concern.

The round of political consultations reflected the consensus of visions on the strategic files in the light of the two countries' common interests and historical, cultural and civilizational relations that unite the peoples of the two countries.

The two sides also discussed the trilateral cooperation files between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece and the development of a comprehensive framework for implementing agreements reached by the tripartite summit that brought together the leaders of the three countries in Nicosia in October 2020.

The Cypriot delegation highly appreciates Egypt's role in the current ceasefire between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

The two countries also mulled the developments in Libya, where they stressed the necessity of holding the elections, the exit of foreign forces, and the dismantling of armed militias there.

Cyprus also showed support to the Egyptian stance on the Ethiopian dam.

The two sides mulled aspects of cooperation related to the energy file, including cooperation frameworks in the eastern Mediterranean, especially the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum and the electrical connection.

The Cypriot officials briefed their Egyptian counterparts on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, as the Egyptian side reiterated Cairo's firm stance in support of the reunification of Cyprus under the United Nations resolutions.

MENA