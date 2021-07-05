Egypt, Cyprus Hold Round of Political Consultations

2 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

A new round of political consultations between Egypt and Cyprus was held Friday in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, under the Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr Al Aati and Cypriot Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kornelios S. Korneliou.

The consultations covered various aspects of relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.

The two sides also exchanged on various bilateral, regional and international issues of common concern.

The round of political consultations reflected the consensus of visions on the strategic files in the light of the two countries' common interests and historical, cultural and civilizational relations that unite the peoples of the two countries.

The two sides also discussed the trilateral cooperation files between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece and the development of a comprehensive framework for implementing agreements reached by the tripartite summit that brought together the leaders of the three countries in Nicosia in October 2020.

The Cypriot delegation highly appreciates Egypt's role in the current ceasefire between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

The two countries also mulled the developments in Libya, where they stressed the necessity of holding the elections, the exit of foreign forces, and the dismantling of armed militias there.

Cyprus also showed support to the Egyptian stance on the Ethiopian dam.

The two sides mulled aspects of cooperation related to the energy file, including cooperation frameworks in the eastern Mediterranean, especially the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum and the electrical connection.

The Cypriot officials briefed their Egyptian counterparts on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, as the Egyptian side reiterated Cairo's firm stance in support of the reunification of Cyprus under the United Nations resolutions.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X