Africa: Mashat Urges EBRD to Boost Investments in Africa to Support Development Plans

2 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

International Cooperation Minister and Egypt's Governor at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Rania al-Mashat called for boosting the bank's investments in the African continent as well as supporting the development plans of the continent's countries to help move ahead with the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The minister also urged the EBRD to help enhance the development role of the private sector in this regard. Mashat made the remarks Friday during her participation in the EBRD Board of Governors meeting held as part of the bank's 30th Annual Meetings which discuss building back better economies. Mashat welcomed the participation of the UAE and Iraq in the Bank's meetings, saying that Egypt was one of the founding member states of the bank. She added that partnership between Cairo and the EBRD helped support the development efforts at the governmental and private sectors, underscoring that the private sector receives about 80 percent of the bank's investment in Egypt.The coronavirus pandemic revealed a pressing need for rallying the efforts of all world countries to face the challenges, ensure better reconstruction and use multilateral cooperation to support the development plans in different countries.

The international cooperation minister said her ministry has entrenched the country's principles of economic diplomacy to ensure close cooperation among the parties concerned to support the national development agenda and achieve integration among efforts of the development partners. The Egyptian State is going ahead with implementing the green recovery agenda via establishing environment-friendly projects, she said, adding that Egypt has partnerships with the EBRD to implement projects and develop initiatives aiming to achieve the green transformation and support the green cities. Meanwhile, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso reviewed the bank's future strategy which aims to achieve the green recovery via increasing the bank's green investment to 50 percent in 2025.

