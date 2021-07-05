Nigeria: NEMSA Board to Enhance Electrical Inspection

The governing board of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), has emphasized stronger electrical inspections towards improving the power sector efficiency.

This was stated by the Chairman of the board, Engr. Suleiman Yahaya, during a management retreat with the theme, 'Creating a culture of good Governance' to effectively chart the course of implementing the mandate of NEMSA

Yahaya assured that the board will not fail the Nigerian government or its citizens who have given them the opportunity to serve.

The Managing Director/CEO of NEMSA, Engr. Peter O. Ewesor, in a presentation, said the agency enforces technical standards in the power sector, ensuring meters are tested and power lines and equipment are safely used.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha who was represented by the permanent secretary General Services Office (GSO) Dr Mbaeri Maurice, emphasized on the roles, responsibilities and ethics of boards of agencies as he urged the board to abide by ethics.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Yemi Esan, represented by the Director, Organization Design and Development, Mr B.O.C Omogo, emphasized on keeping to the public service rules diligently.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power, Mr William Alo representing the Minister of State, Power and NEMSA oversight minister, Mr Goddy Jeddy-Agba, said the capacity building effort Agency will ensure optimum delivery of service not just to the Agency but to the country, Nigeria.