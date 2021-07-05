Nigeria: NEMSA Board to Enhance Electrical Inspection

5 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

The governing board of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), has emphasized stronger electrical inspections towards improving the power sector efficiency.

This was stated by the Chairman of the board, Engr. Suleiman Yahaya, during a management retreat with the theme, 'Creating a culture of good Governance' to effectively chart the course of implementing the mandate of NEMSA

Yahaya assured that the board will not fail the Nigerian government or its citizens who have given them the opportunity to serve.

The Managing Director/CEO of NEMSA, Engr. Peter O. Ewesor, in a presentation, said the agency enforces technical standards in the power sector, ensuring meters are tested and power lines and equipment are safely used.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha who was represented by the permanent secretary General Services Office (GSO) Dr Mbaeri Maurice, emphasized on the roles, responsibilities and ethics of boards of agencies as he urged the board to abide by ethics.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Yemi Esan, represented by the Director, Organization Design and Development, Mr B.O.C Omogo, emphasized on keeping to the public service rules diligently.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power, Mr William Alo representing the Minister of State, Power and NEMSA oversight minister, Mr Goddy Jeddy-Agba, said the capacity building effort Agency will ensure optimum delivery of service not just to the Agency but to the country, Nigeria.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X