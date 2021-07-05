Gambia: Youth Parliament Tasks Government, Legislature to Revive Draft Constitution

The National Youth Parliament (NYP) has tasked the Gambia Government and the National Assembly to take steps and explore genuine efforts to revive the draft constitution 2020.

"The NYP renews its commitment to amplifying the voice of the youth in The Gambia through parliamentary advocacy. We want to remind the Government of The Gambia and the National Assembly that the Draft Constitution 2020 carried the wishes and aspirations of the Gambian people especially the youth. Therefore, steps must be taken and genuine efforts made in bringing it back to life," the youth parliament said in a statement marking the commemoration of the International Day of Parliament.

The day, which was set aside by the United Nations General Assembly on 30th June 2018, aims to celebrate parliaments across the globe and recognise the sacred role parliamentarians play in the development and advancement of democracy, as well as good governance.

NYP also called on the attention of the National Assembly to pertinent issues affecting the lives of young people in The Gambia. They include, but not limited to, road safety, irregular migration, unemployment and gender based violence.

"We ask the parliamentarians to consider these issues as priorities in our national development efforts, thus review laws and policies regarding their alleviations," NYP outlined.

With the InterParliamentary Union campaign: "I Say Yes to Youth in Parliament", the NYP implored youth to participate fully in national assembly elections, not just as supporters and campaigners, but also as candidates.

"As a parliament, our belief is that the more we have young people in parliament, the more the voices, welfare and aspirations of the youth would be reflected in our law-making and decision-making process in Parliament and as well in the process towards holding the government to account," NYP stated.

NYP further stated that there is the need for young people to own up to their own advancement is evident.