Nigeria: Zulum - IDPs Living in Miserable Conditions

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Sunday, said Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are in miserable living conditions due to the increasing incidences of crime and other social vices.

The governor said this at the Gubio IDP Camp when he went to supervise the profiling of IDPs for return to five LGAs: Kukawa, Marte, Bama, Gwoza and Ngala.

Zulum who was told that many of the IDPs had been in the camp for over seven years, told them that those willing to return to their communities would be relocated soon, adding that those from the communities where peace was attained would go back to their ancestral homes.

He said others would be resettled in secured places where they could have means of livelihood to stand on their own.