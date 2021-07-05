Gambia: Retired GRA Staff Awarded Certificates in Honour of Their Services

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday awarded four of its retired staff with certificates, cash and gifts, in honor of their services to the institution and the nation.

The retired staff who had served the institution for years, are Musa Touray, Customs Cadet Guard, Modou KF Ceesay, Assistant Senior Driver, Fansu Dibba, Senior Guard, and Yahya MK Joof, Deputy Driver.

GRA's Commissioner General (CG) Yankuba Darboe, expressed appreciation for working with the said retired staff over years with less difficulty and described them as hardworking, dedicated and focused in their tenure with the Institution.

"You are retired in active service but you are still part of the GRA family. Your retirement is not the end of our relationship and GRA's doors are always open for you. Anytime you need anything, contact us because GRA is your home," Mr. Darboe told the retired staff during the award ceremony held at GRA conference hall in Banjul.

Darboe said every worker is praying to witness such a day because people die before their retirement period. Thus, he thanked the outgoing staff for their achievements for serving the Authority and the entire Nation.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Fansu Dibba returned gratitude to management of GRA for honoring their retirement by giving them certificates and other gifts in recognition of their services to the call of duties.

He said during their tenure in office, the staff were supportive, cooperative and had good relationships. Dibba promised to continue the cordial relationship that existed between them.

Other speakers at the event included Joseph Njie, Commissioner of Customs at GRA, and Alhaji Saihou, Denton Director of Finance GRA. Both thanked the retirees for the services they rendered to the authority over the years and assured them that GRA's doors are always open for them and pray for their long lives.