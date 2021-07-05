Nigeria: NIMASA to Bar Ships With Old Permits

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) will soon bar ships with old permits from operating in the country's waters.

In a statement on Sunday, the agency said it has commenced the issuance of new certificates of ship registration to ship-owners while phasing out old permits.

The Director General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, is restructuring the Nigerian Ship Registration Office to serve shipper owners more efficiently and effectively.

"The DG is determined to grow our national fleet and tonnage to an enviable height," it stated.

"We are committed to ensuring that our Ship Registry remains of International Standard and this is why we have enhanced our certificates with more security features that would stand the test of time. The all-encompassing process of issuance will ensure robust screening of vessels that would visit our waters," Jamoh said in the statement.

The agency also said all existing certificates issued by the Registrar of Ships before the commencement of the new regulation remain valid and should be carried on board vessels until their expiration. But vessel owners or Masters may apply for the reissuance of their existing certificates.