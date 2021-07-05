Nigeria: NIMASA to Bar Ships With Old Permits

5 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) will soon bar ships with old permits from operating in the country's waters.

In a statement on Sunday, the agency said it has commenced the issuance of new certificates of ship registration to ship-owners while phasing out old permits.

The Director General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, is restructuring the Nigerian Ship Registration Office to serve shipper owners more efficiently and effectively.

"The DG is determined to grow our national fleet and tonnage to an enviable height," it stated.

"We are committed to ensuring that our Ship Registry remains of International Standard and this is why we have enhanced our certificates with more security features that would stand the test of time. The all-encompassing process of issuance will ensure robust screening of vessels that would visit our waters," Jamoh said in the statement.

The agency also said all existing certificates issued by the Registrar of Ships before the commencement of the new regulation remain valid and should be carried on board vessels until their expiration. But vessel owners or Masters may apply for the reissuance of their existing certificates.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

