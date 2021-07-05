Nigeria: Bandits Kidnap Bethel Baptist School Students in Kaduna

5 July 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Isreal Bulus

Armed bandits in early hours of Monday abducted many students of Bethel Baptist School located in Maraban Rido, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

A resident, who did not want his name mentioned, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP, saying the bandits invaded the school at about 2am shooting sporadically into the air before kidnapping the students.

According to him, many students were kidnapped but four escaped and ran back to the school.

"Two soldiers were allegedly shot but I cannot confirm if they're alive or not.

"It is difficult to say the number of students that were abducted," the source said.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, had not responded to our correspondent's calls for reaction on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Details Later...

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X