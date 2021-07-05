Rwanda: Volleyball - Rwanda Begin World Championship Campaign Against Netherlands

The women's U-20 national volleyball team face the Netherlands in their opening match at the 2021 FIVB Women's U20 World Championships.

The tournament will run from July 9 to 18 in the city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The Rwandan national team arrived in the Netherlands on July 2, and will kick off their campaign against the hosts on July 9, and will later play against Brazil on July 10 and the Dominican Republic on July 11.

Altogether, 16 teams will compete at the championship.

They are split into four groups.

Pool A will feature co-hosts the Netherlands, Brazil, the Dominican Republic and Rwanda.

In Pool B, Belgium, the second country hosting the competition, will take on Serbia, Argentina and Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico replaced Cuba, who withdrew from the competition after the draw).

Turkey, Poland, USA and Thailand will meet in Pool C, while Pool D is composed of 2019 silver medallists Italy, 2019 bronze medallists Russia, Belarus and Egypt.

Fixtures

July 9 Rwanda Vs Netherland

July 10 Rwanda Vs Brazil

July 11 Rwanda Vs Dominican Republic