Zimbabwe: Media Commission Officer Arrested for Accrediting Foreign Journalists, Granted $10 000 Bail

5 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Martin Makonese last Friday granted Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) employee Thabang Manhika a $10 000 bail.

Manhika was arrested together with New York Times correspondent, Jeffrey Moyo on 26 May for allegedly processing fake accreditations for two South African-based Times journalists who entered Zimbabwe about two months ago and have since been deported.

Justice Maxwell Takuva granted Moyo ZWL$5 000 bail two weeks ago.

Justice Makonese also ordered Manhika to reside at his Waterfalls home in Harare, and not to interfere with state witnesses.

Manhika was also ordered to report at Waterfalls Police Station once every first Friday of the month from 6 am to 6 pm.

He was represented by lison Ncube while the state was represented Kudakwashe Jaravaza.

