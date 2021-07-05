Liberia: UL Goes Online for 2nd Semester

3 July 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Following a Joint Faculty Senate and Administrative Council (JFSAC) meeting held online via Zoom on Friday, June 25, 2021, the University of Liberia (UL) has decided that all classes will be conducted fully online in adherence to the latest health protocols in the wake of the resurgence of Covid-19 in Liberia.

The decision cuts across all degree-granting programs and followed a series of engagements by the Administration with stakeholders, including the Government of Liberia, Faculty, Students and academic directors, on the University of Liberia's appropriate operational and policy response to the new and deadlier variant of the Coronavirus in Liberia as well as the associated alarming death rate.

Based on lessons learned from the past two semesters, feedback and recommendations from students, the university has also decided that it will give exceptions for the conduct of face-to-face classes for specific courses that require some levels of demonstrations or in-person interaction. The university will ensure rigorous monitoring of instructors and the use of Moodle throughout the semester for an unhindered online learning experience.

Meanwhile, the University of Liberia has announced that it will operate at less than 50% staff capacity, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, beginning June 30, 2021. Directors and Chairpersons are to report to work daily while staff members will work on an alternating schedule.

The Online Second Semester for Academic Year 2020/2021 will commence on Monday, 5 July, and end on 16 October 2021.

According to the adjusted schedule released by Academic Affairs, classes will commence on 12 July ; Add & Drop runs from 19-31 July; Midterm is from 23-30 August; lecture will end on 2 October; Final Exam will run from 4-16 October and Grade sheets will be accessible on 25 October, 2021.

In preparation for the semester, Faculty members and students will undergo refresher training to improve familiarity with the eLearning platform and ensure expected learning outcomes.

In a related development, the University of Liberia has announced the resumption of registration for the Second Entrance and Placement Exam for 2021. Registration resumes on Monday, 5 July, and will end on Saturday, 24 July, 2021. The decentralized Undergraduate exam will be conducted on Saturday, 31 July, 2021 while the rolling Digital Aptitude Test for Graduate and Professional Schools will be administered on 7, 14, and 21 August 2021.

The Entrance and Placement Exam and Aptitude Test will be administered with strict adherence to the Ministry of Health's new Covid-19 safety guidelines.

