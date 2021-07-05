Tanzania's Authority Ready for Coronavirus Vaccine

AUTHORITIES in Tanzania have completed preliminary preparations for importing and preserving COVID-19 vaccines-a key step towards vaccinating citizens against the viral coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly, and Children announced Sunday (July 4, 2021) that the vaccine will be made free of charge and that it will be voluntary.

Professor Abel Makubi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly, and Children told reporters in Dodoma that the Guidelines for introducing and preserving the vaccines in the country have been completed.

"On the issue of vaccination, the recommendations of the President's Advisory Committee on COVID-19 were approved at all levels of the government including the Cabinet and instructions have been given. The implementation is ongoing," Professor Makubi said.

The COVID-19 Advisory Committee formed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan proposed, among other things, to the Government to allow citizens to get the vaccine voluntarily.

Speaking to reporters at the State House in Dar es Salaam last week, President Samia said her government had already registered with the Covax program and that the Ministry of Health and experts would arrange for the vaccine.

Tanzania announced that it has more than 100 patients infected in the third wave of the coronavirus. According to government reports, more than 70 of these patients currently use special respiratory equipment.