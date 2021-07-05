Tanzania: Minister Mkenda - Doors Are Open for Fertilizer Importers

4 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

MINISTER of Agriculture, Professor Adolf Mkenda has called upon traders to import large stock of fertilizers to cater the country's needs.

Speaking at a press conference held in Mwanza on Sunday, he invited anyone approved by the Fertilizer Regulatory Authority to import the product, as a strategy to cut down the cost to the end users.

Prof Mkenda assured traders that the government will support them when they face challenges regarding the importation of the fertilizers.

He disclosed that he had already held talks with several companies in the country regarding the importation of the fertilizer.

He said his ministry had successfully cleared the fertilizer shipments stranded at the port as he argued traders should expect to experience the competition in the market.

According to the Minister, fertilizers demand in the country stands at 700,000 tonnes per year adding it has shot up as more farmers use it to boost productivity.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X