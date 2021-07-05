Zimbabwe: Fire Destroys Kwekwe City's Records

5 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Kwekwe City Council Saturday afternoon lost most of its important documents after a fire broke out and destroyed a storeroom.

Kwekwe mayor Angeline Kasipo confirmed the development Sunday, saying the local authority lost important documents in the inferno whose source was still being investigated.

"It's true. A storeroom containing important documents for the Kwekwe City Council caught fire at the Works Yard Saturday afternoon at around 3pm," Kasipo said.

She said the storeroom contained key documents showing the municipality's inventory up to 2019.

The Kwekwe City Council Fire Brigade attended the scene and battled to put out the fire for hours until the early hours of Sunday.

"We are still not sure on the cause of the fire; therefore, we will not speculate. Investigations are still ongoing," Kasipo said.

The inferno, coincidentally, comes when Local Government Minister July Moyo has dispatched a commission of inquiry to Kwekwe to probe allegations of illegal land allocations including suspected shady deals by officials in the procurement department and central administration.

Insiders say the fire was suspected to be an act of sabotage ahead of the government's probe team arrival.

Local councillors are also pushing for an internal audit into the operations of the city.

"Yes, we want to have an audit into the affairs of the city," Kasipo told NewZimbabwe.com.

