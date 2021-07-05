Egypt: Sisi Attends Opening of July 3rd Naval Base in Northwest Coast

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 03/07/2021 attended the inauguration of the July 3rd Naval Base, which is located in Gargoub district, in Egypt's northwest coast.

The national anthem was played upon the arrival of Sisi at the premises of opening the base.

The opening ceremony was attended by President of the Libyan Presidential Council Muhammad al Manfi as well as senior Egyptian officials including Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said the July 3rd Naval Base is the newest Egyptian military base overlooking the Mediterranean. It will be responsible for securing the country's northern and western strategic borders.

The new military base will also help protect Egypt's economic interests, secure shipping lines and maintain the maritime security, Rady added.

This new base comes within the framework of the comprehensive development plan for the Egyptian naval forces, he said.

The spokesman added that such bases act as launching points that provide logistical support to the Egyptian forces in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, helping them combat any challenges and threats that may arise in the region.