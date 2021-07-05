Egypt: Sisi Signs Document for Establishing July 3rd Naval Base in Northwest Coast

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 03/07/2021 signed a document for establishing the July 3rd Naval Base in Gargoub district, in Egypt's northwest coast.

The national anthem was played upon the arrival of Sisi at the premises for opening the base.

Sisi raised the national flag at the newly-established maritime base before its inauguration. A 21-gun salute followed.

Sisi was accompanied by Defense and Military Production Minister Mohamed Zaki and Commander of the Egyptian Naval Forces Vice Admiral Ahmed Khaled.

The opening ceremony was attended by President of the Libyan Presidential Council Muhammad al Manfi as well as senior Egyptian officials including Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said the July 3rd Naval Base is the newest Egyptian military base overlooking the Mediterranean. It will be responsible for securing the country's northern and western strategic borders.

The new military base will also help protect Egypt's economic interests, secure shipping lines and maintain maritime security, Rady added.

This new base's inauguration comes within the framework of the comprehensive development plan for the Egyptian naval forces, he said.

The spokesman added that such bases act as launching points that provide logistical support to the Egyptian forces in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, helping them confront any challenges and threats that may arise in the region.