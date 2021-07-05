Egypt: Sisi Receives Souvenir From Navy Commander

3 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Saturday 03/07/2021 a souvenir from Commander of Egyptian Navy Vice Admiral Ahmed Khaled.

This came on the fringe of President Sisi's inauguration of July 3rd Naval Base in Gargoub, in Egypt's northwest coast.

The July 3rd Naval Base is the newest Egyptian military base overlooking the Mediterranean that will be responsible for securing the country's northern and western strategic borders as well as protecting its economic interests.

It will also help secure the shipping lines and maintain maritime security.

