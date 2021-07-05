Egypt: Sisi to Open July 3rd Naval Base in Northwest Coast

3 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will open on Saturday 03/07/2021 the July 3rd Naval Base which is located in Gargoub district, in Egypt's northwest coast.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said the July 3rd Naval Base is the newest Egyptian military base overlooking the Mediterranean. It will be responsible for securing the country's northern and western strategic borders.

The new military base will also help protect Egypt's economic interests, secure shipping lines and maintain the maritime security, Rady added.

This new base comes within the framework of the comprehensive development plan for the Egyptian naval forces, he said.

The spokesman added that such bases act as launching points that provide logistical support to the Egyptian forces in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, helping them combat any challenges and threats that may arise in the region.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

