Egypt: Sisi Inspects Naval Units in July 3rd Naval Base in Northwest Coast

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, accompanying Egypt's guests on a convertible car, inspected on Saturday 03/07/2021 the naval units stationed at the July 3rd Naval Base in Gargoub district, in Egypt's northwest coast.

This came after the president signed a document endorsing the opening of the new military base.

President Sisi and the country's guests are set to attend the military drill, 'Qadir 2021.'

The July 3rd Naval Base is the newest Egyptian military base overlooking the Mediterranean that will be responsible for securing the country's northern and western strategic borders as well as protecting its economic interests.

It will also help secure the shipping lines and maintain maritime security.