President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued a decree on Saturday 03/07/2021 approving a technical assistance grant deal with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for upgrading the first line of Cairo Metro.

The deal on the grant - standing at about 3 million euros - was inked on October 21, 2020 and was approved by the parliament on February 9, 2021.

The decree was published in the gazette on Saturday.