Nigeria: Insecurity - Beg Your Senators, Reps to Pass State Police Bill - Gov Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, asked Nigerians to appeal to their members in the House of Representatives and the Senate to give state police attention irrespective of party affiliation.

He said the introduction of state police would help in tackling the menace of insecurity in the states and across the nation.

Gov Makinde called on those politicising insecurity to have a rethink, saying insecurity did not know political party or religion.

He said, "I don't want to politicise insecurity because when things happen, hardly will they ask whether you are PDP or APC or whether you are a Christian or a Muslim."

He added that the solution to the insecurity in the states was state police, enjoining the legislative arm of government both at the federal and state levels to push for it in their chambers.

The governor further said, "Personally, I have gone around to take responsibility for some of the issues we are faced with, security-wise. But I want to beg of you, on security, we have to take a collective responsibility. The government alone cannot do it, as all of us must come together and play our own parts.

"In your neighbourhood, if you see something, say something and the government will do something."