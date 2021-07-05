Nigeria: Building Collapse - Council Threatens to Sanction Quack Surveyors

Surveyor Council of Nigeria (SCN) has threatened to sanction illegal surveyors operating without licence across the 36 states of the federation, including Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Registrar of the council, Surveyor Mohammed Kabir, spoke on Sunday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, while inaugurating the elected state officials of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors.

Kabir said anybody caught encouraging quackery in the profession would be arrested by the police and prosecuted in the court of law to serve as a deterrent to others.

He further warned that any surveyor that compromised standard would also be apprehended and handed over to the security agencies to face the wrath of the law no matter his connection in the society.

According to him, if a person has Ph.D. but has not been registered and licensed by the council to practice, the person is a quack. Anybody who is interested in the profession should follow due process of registration instead of operating illegally.