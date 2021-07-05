South Africa: Why Rio Tinto Declaring Force Majeure Over Richards Bay Minerals Is a Significant Event

opinion

There are five reasons the decision by global mining giant Rio Tinto to declare force majeure on customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) is a major event in SA's business life, and much more significant than a short-term contract interruption normally typical of force majeure declarations.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A force majeure clause in supplier contracts is extremely common, and is designed to remove liability for natural and unavoidable catastrophes. It does include human action, but typically that means armed conflict.

Mostly the big issue in the legal contestation of force majeure is foreseeability: it's only possible for a supplier to protect itself from the agreement to supply if the reason for the business stoppage is unforeseeable. Usually, the event must be not only unforeseeable but also external and irresistible.

These are high legal bars. The situation has to be pretty catastrophic for a company to declare force majeure. That in itself tells you something about how much teeth-gritting there must have been among Rio execs before they came to this decision.

Why is it so significant?

First and most obviously, as Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard pointed out in his piece on the...