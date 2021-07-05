South Africa: Why Rio Tinto Declaring Force Majeure Over Richards Bay Minerals Is a Significant Event

4 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tim Cohen

There are five reasons the decision by global mining giant Rio Tinto to declare force majeure on customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) is a major event in SA's business life, and much more significant than a short-term contract interruption normally typical of force majeure declarations.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A force majeure clause in supplier contracts is extremely common, and is designed to remove liability for natural and unavoidable catastrophes. It does include human action, but typically that means armed conflict.

Mostly the big issue in the legal contestation of force majeure is foreseeability: it's only possible for a supplier to protect itself from the agreement to supply if the reason for the business stoppage is unforeseeable. Usually, the event must be not only unforeseeable but also external and irresistible.

These are high legal bars. The situation has to be pretty catastrophic for a company to declare force majeure. That in itself tells you something about how much teeth-gritting there must have been among Rio execs before they came to this decision.

Why is it so significant?

First and most obviously, as Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard pointed out in his piece on the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X