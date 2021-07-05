Egypt: Armed Forces Morale Affairs Department Displays Film On Armed Forces Achievements

3 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Armed Forces Morale Affairs Department displayed a documentary film under the title "Sea Masters" which reviewed the achievements of the Egyptian Armed Forces to maintain national and Arab security.

The film was screened on Saturday after President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's inauguration of the 3rd of July Naval Base, located in Gargoub area in Egypt's northwest coast.

The film referred to modern pieces that have joined the navy since the June 30, 2013 revolution, including the Mistral helicopter carrier.

The documentary also reviewed the steps of building the 3rd of July Naval Base.

It showed that the base - which was set up on an area of 10 million square meters - includes 74 military facilities in addition to a landing zone and a hall for VIP visitors.

It also includes training fields, a top-notch operations center as well as a 29-meter-high watch tower.

It houses as well residential buildings for officers, a restaurant, a hotel, a conference hall that can accommodate 700 people, a sports complex, an open-air theater, a medical service building and a mosque.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tigray Leaders Demand Withdrawal of 'Invading' Ethiopian Forces
Southern African Bloc to Probe eSwatini Protest Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X