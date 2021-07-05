Egypt: Armed Forces Morale Affairs Department Displays Film On Armed Forces Achievements

The Armed Forces Morale Affairs Department displayed a documentary film under the title "Sea Masters" which reviewed the achievements of the Egyptian Armed Forces to maintain national and Arab security.

The film was screened on Saturday after President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's inauguration of the 3rd of July Naval Base, located in Gargoub area in Egypt's northwest coast.

The film referred to modern pieces that have joined the navy since the June 30, 2013 revolution, including the Mistral helicopter carrier.

The documentary also reviewed the steps of building the 3rd of July Naval Base.

It showed that the base - which was set up on an area of 10 million square meters - includes 74 military facilities in addition to a landing zone and a hall for VIP visitors.

It also includes training fields, a top-notch operations center as well as a 29-meter-high watch tower.

It houses as well residential buildings for officers, a restaurant, a hotel, a conference hall that can accommodate 700 people, a sports complex, an open-air theater, a medical service building and a mosque.