Egypt: Sisi Hands Over Flags of Maritime Units At New July 3rd Naval Base

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 03/07/2021 handed over the commander of the July 3rd Naval Base and the commanders of the newest naval units their flags signaling their entry into service following the inauguration.

Sisi had signed the document for establishing the new base in Gargoub area, in Egypt's northwest coast.

He raised the national flag at the base and then a 21-gun salute followed.

The opening ceremony was attended by President of the Libyan Presidential Council Muhammad al Manfi as well as senior Egyptian officials including Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said the July 3rd Naval Base is the newest Egyptian military base overlooking the Mediterranean. It will be responsible for securing the country's northern and western strategic borders.

The new military base will also help protect Egypt's economic interests, secure shipping lines and maintain maritime security, Rady added.

This new base comes within the framework of the comprehensive development plan for the Egyptian naval forces, he said.

The spokesman added that such bases act as launching points that provide logistical support to the Egyptian forces in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, helping them confront any challenges and threats that may arise in the region.