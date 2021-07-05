Egypt: Planning Minister Mulls Over Project to Finance SDGs in Egypt With UN Official

3 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el Saeed said Egypt is seeking to gain access to new financing resources to fund its sustainable development goals and benefit from the opportunities available for expanding its financing base and using obtained funds more efficiently.

Saeed made the remarks during her meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt Elena Panova at the headquarters of the planning ministry in Cairo, the ministry said in a statement Saturday 03/07/2021.

The meeting touched on the project to finance Egypt's sustainable development goals that is implemented within the framework of a cooperation protocol signed between the planning ministry and the Joint SDG Fund.

Saeed expressed appreciation of the efforts made by the UN in Egypt, its support for the Egyptian government, as well as the support offered by the Joint SDG Fund with a view to estimating the Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF)'s cost for Sustainable Development Goals and Themes (SDGs), and assessing the current funding.

Meanwhile, Panova said the UN is keen to provide the necessary support to the Egyptian government as regards achieving sustainable development goals.

