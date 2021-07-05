Egypt: Sisi Witnesses Qader 2021 Maneuver

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi witnessed on Saturday 03/07/2021 the Qader 2021 Maneuver at the new 3rd of July Naval Base in Gargoub area in Egypt's northwestern coast.

Sisi was accompanied by a number of guests, Armed Forces commanders and top state officials.

Earlier in the day, the president signed a document on establishing the new base and raised the Egyptian flag to mark its inauguration.

The naval base will help safeguard Egypt's economic capabilities, secure shipping routes, and maintain maritime security by using combat groups from land military units, submarines, and air forces.

The base was set up on an area of 10 million square meters and includes 74 military facilities in addition to a landing zone and a hall for VIP visitors.

It also includes training fields, a top-notch operations center as well as a 29-meter-high watch tower.

It houses as well residential buildings for officers, a restaurant, a hotel, a conference hall that can accommodate 700 people, a sports complex, an open-air theater, a medical service building and a mosque.

The political leadership has repeatedly stressed keenness on having a comprehensive fighting mechanism and developing the armament mechanism of all sectors of the Armed Forces in order to ensure security and stability in Egypt.