Egypt: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Greets Sisi On July 3rd Naval Base Opening

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday 03/07/2021 greeted President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the inauguration of the July 3rd Naval Base, which is located in Gargoub district, in Egypt's northwest coast.

Sisi opened the base today with the attendance of Sheikh Mohamed and President of the Libyan Presidential Council Muhammad al Manfi.

Sheikh Mohamed wished Egypt further progress and prosperity, in addition to the implementation of more vital projects under the leadership of Sisi, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

He also conveyed the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Egyptian president.

The national anthem was played upon the arrival of Sisi at the premises of opening the base.

The opening ceremony was also attended by senior Egyptian officials including Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said the July 3rd Naval Base is the newest Egyptian military base overlooking the Mediterranean. It will be responsible for securing the country's northern and western strategic borders.

The new military base will also help protect Egypt's economic interests, secure shipping lines and maintain the maritime security, Rady added.

This new base comes within the framework of the comprehensive development plan for the Egyptian naval forces, he said.

The spokesman added that such bases act as launching points that provide logistical support to the Egyptian forces in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, helping them confront any challenges and threats that may arise in the region.