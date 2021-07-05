Malawi: Lions Prey On Warriors

5 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Zomba based Red Lions return home with 4 TNM Super League points after a barren draw against fellow soldiers on Saturday before preying on Mzuzu Warriors on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

An all-soldiers affair between hosts Moyale Barracks and Red Lions produced no goals for the entire 90 minutes allowing the two sides to pocket a point each.

It was on Sunday that the visiting Lions managed to snatch maximum three points from Mzuzu Warriors who are finding it very difficult to escape from the relegation zone since the start of the season.

Mathews Boloweza for Red Lions blew up a closest chance just 8 minutes into the game when he blasted the ball over the cross-bar right inside the penalty area.

His namesake, Mathews Simbeye, scored the only goal for the visitors in the 21st minute. He received a decent through ball from the middle of the park and raced towards the by-line, beating goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira in the process before sliding the ball into the yawning net.

In the second half, the Lions were also the first to settle down as they built their attacks comfortably from the back.

Simbeye missed another golden chance after 54 minutes with goalkeeper already beaten. Warriors lacked fire power upfront.

Towering centre back Suzgo Mwakasinga for Mzuzu Warriors was named man of the match despite his side losing 0-1 after 90 minutes.

Coach for Warriors, Gilbert Chirwa, complained that his side deserved two penalties which referee Newton Nyirenda never awarded them.

"We didn't play the way we normally play but again we had two penalties. The referee did not give us. I don't why.

"We have eight games remaining. Chances are there that we can survive relegation," said Chirwa.

His counterpart, Alick Chirwa, said his plan was to collect 6 points in Mzuzu.

"We planned in Zomba to come and collect 6 points here. Unfortunately, we drew yesterday but won today. We want to finish in the top eight," explained Chirwa.

Mzuzu Warriors are still on position 15 with 15 points from 22 games while Red Lions are on position 10 with 28 points from 21 games.

